IIT Kanpur Creates COVID Bio-bubble For Attendees Of 54th Convocation Ceremony

IIT Kanpur Convocation: Ahead of its 54th convocation ceremony, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has tightened security and safety protocols, including health checks of attendees. The grand academic event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This year, IIT Kanpur is going to host the convocation for the students in hybrid mode, last year, it was held virtually.

According to IIT-K Spokesperson Girish Pant, the event will be organized under strict COVID-appropriate measures. Since the event will be attended by PM Modi and other dignitaries, the bio-bubble concept will be followed for the safety of everyone. "Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimize contamination risks from the novel coronavirus. Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation," he added.

"IIT Kanpur has left no stone unturned for the safety of the students, dignitaries, and guests who will be attending the convocation. The institute has made arrangements to conduct RT-PCR tests on all the attendees on Monday, "he further added.

IIT Kanpur prepares for COVID-19 safety measures ahead of the 54th the convocation ceremony

On the day of the event, all the attendees will have to go through a rapid antigen test that will be conducted outside the venue of the event. The IIT-K spokesperson said this is the first time a convocation event is going to happen inside the bio-bubble. The event will be celebrated in hybrid mode in the presence of respected invited dignitaries, said Prof. S Ganesh, deputy director, IIT Kanpur. Due to the prevailing COVID situation across the country, extra precautionary measures are being taken by the institute, he added.