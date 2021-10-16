IIT Kanpur Recruitment: Apply For 95 Junior Superintendent & Other Posts; Check Details

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is recruiting candidates for the posts of Junior Technician, Deputy Registrar, Physical Training Instructor, Junior Superintendent, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website- iitk.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill 95 posts and the last date to apply for IIT Kanpur recruitment is November 16, 2021.

It must be noted that an individual can apply for one or more posts in accordance with the eligibility criteria, which are different for various courses. For the posts of Hindi Officer, Student's Counsellor, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar, candidates will have to appear in front of an expert panel and also appear for a written test. After the written examination, candidates will have to appear for an interview, and only after that will the candidates be selected.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Follow these steps to apply

STEP 1: To apply for IIT Kanpur recruitment, visit the official website at iitk.ac.in.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, go to the "Recruitment Portal for Advt No 1/2021" section.

STEP 3: Register using email Id and password.

STEP 4: Fill the application form.

STEP 5: Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs. 250 or Rs. 500, depending on the post.

STEP 6: It is recommended to take a printout of the application form.

IIT Kanpur recruitment | Eligibility | More details

Having a degree in Hindi with English as a subject is compulsory for the post of Junior Technical Superintendent. Candidates having a diploma degree in translation from Hindi to English would be an additional benefit and will be given preference. It is recommended to check the official website for more information and fresh updates.