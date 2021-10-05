IIT-Madras & IIM-A-incubated Startup GUVI Becomes ‘Google For Education’ Partner

IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI (Grab Ur Vernacular Imprint), the first startup in offering technological courses in vernacular or native languages, has officially become a Google for Education Partner to enhance the users’ learning experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. Widening the scope for students, early professionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT and software skills in the comfort of their mother-tongue. As part of this partnership, IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated startup GUVI, plans to offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training & certification programs.

12 lakh people already signed up to GUVI

More than 12 Lakh people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools with 100+ tech courses that help the learners to gain tech skills at affordable prices. Professionals from top companies like Flipkart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to be a convenient path for upgrading their skillset and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.

“Team GUVI is proud to become a services partner of Google for Education and is elated to be one of the top edu-tech companies in India to impart real-world technological skills. Offering services and training related to Google for Education will benefit a wide range of learner communities by providing online skill training to much of the world. Together we aim to ensure that our learners make the most of this opportunity for gaining tech knowledge. This partnership not only aims to provide opportunities of learning to our learners but helps build the job-ready skills that are highly in demand,” said Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO of GUVI

The startup idea of GUVI was initiated with a progressive vision of Sridevi, Co-founder & Ex-COO, while joined hands with Arunprakash, Founder and Balamurugan, Co-founder of GUVI, to disseminate skills to everyone who aspires to upgrade themselves in the IT and Software industry. Various activity-based practice platforms like CodeKata, WebKata, and MicroArc of GUVI provide a comfortable path to its users who wish to obtain professional programming and web development skills. GUVI’s partnership with Google for Education will even officially enable the consultation and counselling services to students, early professionals, business owners, etc via Google Cloud services.