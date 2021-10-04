IIT Madras Launches Two Diplomas Courses In Programming And Data Science, Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched two Diploma Programs in Programming and Data Science. The duration of the programme will be eight months only. Candidates who have completed at least two years of undergraduate programme through any mode can apply for these programmes. These diploma programs, carefully designed by leading experts in the field, are the only official diplomas offered by IIT Madras.

The programme is designed for working professionals, students and job seekers. The program structure enables learners of all backgrounds to build the necessary fundamentals, enhance their knowledge, and hone their skills through extensive hands-on training. Learners need not have an engineering or computer science background. The diplomas are open to students, working professionals, and job seekers who have completed at least two years of their undergraduate education in any discipline through any mode.

Online registration portal launched, apply for November 15

IIT Madras launched the portal to register for these diploma programmmes today, October 4. The online registration portal was launched by Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the presence of Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President, Infosys Limited and Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras. Aspirants can apply online from October 10 to November 15, 2021. Candidates will have to clear the Diploma entry Qualifier Exam. Aspirants can apply online through https://diploma.iitm.ac.in.

Direct link to apply

The IIT Madras Diploma entry qualifier exam is scheduled on December 12, 2021. Applicants must attend the in-person Diploma Qualifier Exam at an exam centre in the applicant’s city of choice. Those who clear this exam will be eligible to join the diploma program.

Addressing the launch event, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, “It is important to have skilled manpower in data science and programming from India to meet the requirements of the global economy. I am happy to see that IIT Madras is launching relevant programs that are on par with the industry requirement.”

With these diplomas, IIT Madras aims to provide the highest-quality education and training to the largest possible audience. With this goal in mind, the program offers significant financial flexibility through its pay as you go model. Basically, the fee paid every term is based on the number of courses registered in that term. In addition, IIT Madras is offering course fee waivers upto 75% based on the socio-economic background of the learners.

As per a press release share by IIT-M, the courses would be delivered through a comprehensive learning delivery model that competes with a classroom learning experience. The courses include lecture videos, lecture-based activity questions, practice assignments, graded assignments, and mini-projects that reinforce problem-solving skills. There are live sessions with course instructors where questions from the learners are answered for every subject. The evaluation would be done through in-person quizzes and end-term examinations, ensuring that this program meets with the same academic rigor of an on-campus program from IIT Madras. This one-of-a-kind combination provides high-quality training that is sought-after by recruiters.