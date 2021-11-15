IIT Madras Relaunches MS In Entrepreneurship Programme; Apply Before November 30

IIT-M Entrepreneurship Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is relaunching the MS in Entrepreneurship programme, which will provide guidance in the discovery of entrepreneurial opportunities in deep tech sectors and help establish startups through the institute’s ecosystem. From 1982–83, the MS (entrepreneurship) research programme has been offered by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and till now it has grown to emerge as a benchmark among all entrepreneurship-focused institution programmes. IIT Madras is relaunching the programme as a separate full-time course. Those students who will be selected by the institute will get an opportunity to work with faculty on "commercialise ideas".

IIT Madras MS in Entrepreneurship Programme

Interested and eligible students may apply by November 30 through https://research.iitm.ac.in/. Students must have undergraduate or postgraduate degrees to apply. The course work starts in January next year. Candidates can find a list of topics and projects on the course website. Candidates can select one or more topics (up to a maximum of 3) based on their interests. Shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview. Ashwin Mahalingam, who is a professor at IIT Madras and also a member of the selection committee, said in an official statement, "A lot of research happens at IIT-Madras that has commercial potential. This programme will create technology entrepreneurs who will 'productize these ideas and work on developing business plans around them. In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have a greater societal impact."

Image: Republic World