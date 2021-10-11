IIT Madras, US Consulate To Host Workshop To Help South-Indian Institutes Host US Students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) in association with the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, is all set to host a virtual workshop titled ‘Destination South India’ to help build the capacity of South Indian Educational Institutions to host U.S. Students. The workshop will be held from November 25 to 28, 2021 jointly with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the Forum on Education Abroad.

The last date to apply to participate in the workshop is October 15, 2021. The link to register is https://ge.iitm.ac.in/Workshops/US_StudyAbroad.html The key objective to conduct this virtual workshop is to help educational institutions in South India to understand the expectations of U.S. students, U.S. institutions, and Indian institutions, and to establish successful study abroad programs.

About the Workshop

The workshop includes sessions on credit transfer, safety and mental wellbeing, field visits and classroom sessions, the role of Indian students, community connections, diversity and inclusion, research, ethical practices, and preparation for post-pandemic programs.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has been hosting a large number of students from several countries for over a decade now. We are very happy to conduct this program sponsored by U.S. Consulate General Chennai towards capacity building among South Indian Institutions to host American students.”

The primary goal of the project is to build the capacity of Indian institutions to support more American students coming to India to study abroad. This project aims to promote south India as a study abroad destination for students from U.S. institutions and to build the capacity of south Indian institutions to foster partnerships with U.S. institutions.

Speaking on the benefits for U.S. Students coming to study in South India, Ms Anne Lee Seshadri, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, said, “Destination South India is a virtual workshop sponsored by the U.S. Consulate General Chennai. Through this workshop, we want to help Indian institutions prepare to host U.S. students and to partner with U.S. universities. We also want to help American students understand that South India offers a fantastic academic and cultural experience.”

IIT Madras is working closely with the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and The Forum on Education Abroad (FEA) to bring in leaders in ‘study abroad' programs from various U.S. universities to speak at the workshop. Those who can apply for this initiative include: