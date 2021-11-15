IIT Mandi Invites Applications For Startup Grand Challenge; Winners Can Get Rs 50 Lakh

IIT Mandi Startup Grand Challenge: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi's Technology Business Incubator is hosting the Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) on December 11 and 12, 2021. This is the fifth edition of its annual flagship event where the department will host the "HST Startup Grand Challenge" – a startup pitch competition in three thematic areas, including,

The New Age Alliance-Human-Computer Interaction with prize money of Rs 2 lakhs, which is sponsored by iHub and the HCI Foundation, IIT Mandi.

The Foothill Innovators Challenge - Build for the Himalayas with prize money of INR 1.25 Lakhs. This is sponsored by SJVNL and Compliance Support.

The Habitable World Challenge - Environment and Sustainability with prize money of Rs 2 lakhs. This event is sponsored by ALSiSAR Impact, Peak Ventures, and The Solar Labs.

IIT Mandi Startup Grand Challenge

In this challenge, all the innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups can participate and get an opportunity to win Rs 5 lakh cash prizes and a Rs 50 lakh funding opportunity during the event. Applicants can fill in the application form by visiting http://www.iitmandicatalyst.in/hst/. November 25, 2021, is the last date to apply. Prize money worth Rs 2 lakhs will be distributed to the top 3 startups in the given themes, and the top startups will also be provided with incubation support and funding access for prototyping as well as product development through various funding schemes hosted by the catalyst and provide up to INR 50 lakhs of funding. Notably, IIT Mandi Catalyst has helped over 160 startups in a variety of industries, including clean energy, health care, enterprise management, farming, manufacturing, biotech, education, and consumer internet.

Image: Twitter/@IITMandi