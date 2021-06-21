IIT Mandi To Conduct Weekend Workshop On Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Quick links:
IMAGE:UNSPLASH
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has announced to conduct a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) in collaboration with iHub and HCI Foundation. IIT Mandi took to Twitter to announce the details of the workshop. The workshop is being organized for executives and working professionals who are willing to work in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
This workshop mainly targets software engineers and executives. However, final year undergraduates/masters/Ph.D. level and faculty members may also apply. The theory sessions will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm and lab sessions from 2 to 6 pm every weekend between 3rd and 18th July 2021.
#IITMandi A Deep Learning Crash Course- Online Executive Workshop from July 3rd, 2021 at IIT Mandi— IIT Mandi (@iit__mandi) June 16, 2021
For details please visithttps://t.co/jDa69ldAXh@DeepLearningAI_ @TheCrashCourse @iit__mandi @AAS_IITMandi @iitmndicatalyst
Candidates who are interested should register at the official website of IIT Mandi i.e. https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/ Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis. Interested candidates should make sure to apply as soon as possible as the workshop will have a selected batch of participants. If the seats will be available, IIT Mandi will open spot registration
Post completion of the workshop, an assessment will be done. Certificates will be issued on the basis of assessment. The workshop may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT Mandi.
Along with them Dr. Chetan Arora from IIT Delhi and Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari from BITS Pilani will also mark their presence in the expert speakers panel.