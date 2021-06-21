IIT Mandi To Conduct Weekend Workshop On Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has announced to conduct a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) in collaboration with iHub and HCI Foundation. IIT Mandi took to Twitter to announce the details of the workshop. The workshop is being organized for executives and working professionals who are willing to work in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

This workshop mainly targets software engineers and executives. However, final year undergraduates/masters/Ph.D. level and faculty members may also apply. The theory sessions will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm and lab sessions from 2 to 6 pm every weekend between 3rd and 18th July 2021.

Weekend Workshop: Important Dates

Early Registration- On or before 25th June 2021

Late Registration- After 25th June 2021

Start of the workshop- 3 July 2021

End date- 18 July 2021

Workshop 1- 3 July 2021 - 4 July 2021

Workshop 2- 10 July 2021 - 11 July 2021

Workshop 3- 17 July 2021 - 18 July 2021

IIT Mandi Weekend Workshop: Key points to be covered

Recurrent Neural Network and Long Short-Term Memory, Siamese Network

Basics of Machine learning & Neural Networks

Autoencoders and Variational AutoEncoder

Convolutional Neural Networks

Object Localisation and Detection

Generative Adversarial Networks

Transformer Network

Registration Fees on or before June 25

For Regular students- Rs. 6,000

For Faculty Members- Rs. 8,000

For Industry Participants- Rs. 10,000

International Participants- USD 300



After June 25

For Regular students- Rs. 8,000

For Faculty Members- Rs. 10,000

For Industry Participants- Rs. 12,000

International Participants- USD 400

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested should register at the official website of IIT Mandi i.e. https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/ Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis. Interested candidates should make sure to apply as soon as possible as the workshop will have a selected batch of participants. If the seats will be available, IIT Mandi will open spot registration

Certification and Opportunities

Post completion of the workshop, an assessment will be done. Certificates will be issued on the basis of assessment. The workshop may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT Mandi.

Expert Speakers From IIT Mandi

Dr. Aditya Nigam

Dr. Dileep A.D.

Dr. Arnav Bhavsar

Dr. Varun Dutt

Along with them Dr. Chetan Arora from IIT Delhi and Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari from BITS Pilani will also mark their presence in the expert speakers panel.