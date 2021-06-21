Last Updated:

IIT Mandi To Conduct Weekend Workshop On Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence crash course being organized virtually by IIT Mandi.Check how to apply, registration fee, and full details here.

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has announced to conduct a six-day weekend workshop on Deep Learning Crash Course (ADLCC 2021) in collaboration with iHub and HCI Foundation. IIT Mandi took to Twitter to announce the details of the workshop. The workshop is being organized for executives and working professionals who are willing to work in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

This workshop mainly targets software engineers and executives. However, final year undergraduates/masters/Ph.D. level and faculty members may also apply.  The theory sessions will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm and lab sessions from 2 to 6 pm every weekend between 3rd and 18th July 2021.

 

Weekend Workshop: Important Dates

  • Early Registration- On or before 25th June 2021
  • Late Registration- After 25th June 2021
  • Start of the workshop- 3 July 2021
  • End date- 18 July 2021
  • Workshop 1- 3 July 2021 - 4 July 2021
  • Workshop 2- 10 July 2021 - 11 July 2021
  • Workshop 3- 17 July 2021 - 18 July 2021

IIT Mandi Weekend Workshop: Key points to be covered

  • Recurrent Neural Network and Long Short-Term Memory, Siamese Network  
  • Basics of Machine learning & Neural Networks 
  • Autoencoders and Variational AutoEncoder 
  • Convolutional Neural Networks 
  • Object Localisation and Detection 
  • Generative Adversarial Networks 
  • Transformer Network

Registration Fees on or before June 25

  • For Regular students- Rs. 6,000
  • For Faculty Members- Rs. 8,000
  • For Industry Participants- Rs. 10,000
  • International Participants- USD 300


After June 25

  • For Regular students- Rs. 8,000
  • For Faculty Members- Rs. 10,000
  • For Industry Participants- Rs. 12,000
  • International Participants- USD 400

How to Apply 

Candidates who are interested should register at the official website of IIT Mandi i.e. https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/ Applications will be shortlisted on a first come - first serve basis. Interested candidates should make sure to apply as soon as possible as the workshop will have a selected batch of participants. If the seats will be available, IIT Mandi will open spot registration

Certification and Opportunities

Post completion of the workshop, an assessment will be done. Certificates will be issued on the basis of assessment. The workshop may pave the way for a research internship opportunity at the iHub and IIT Mandi.

Expert Speakers From IIT Mandi

  • Dr. Aditya Nigam
  • Dr. Dileep A.D.
  • Dr. Arnav Bhavsar
  • Dr. Varun Dutt

Along with them Dr. Chetan Arora from IIT Delhi and Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari from BITS Pilani will also mark their presence in the expert speakers panel.

