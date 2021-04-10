IIT PhD Admission: Details About Several IIT Colleges Offering PhD Programs

IIT is one of the most prestigious college institutions in India. Several IITs offer PhD programs to candidates and students in India and internationally. Read on to know more information about IIT PhD admission of some of the IIT colleges in India offering PhD programs for the year 2021.

IIT Guwahati admission for PhD: Open

IIT Guwahati has invited applications for July 2021 session admission to its PhD programmes. The admission process commenced on March 16, 2021. The last date to submit application forms for PhD programs in IIT Guwahati ends on April 18, 2021. Applications are to be submitted online and candidates have the option to apply to multiple departments/ centres. But for each department and centre selected, the candidate must pay the application fee separately.

IIT Bombay PhD admission: Open

IIT Bombay has invited applications for July 2021 session admission to its PhD programmes. The last date to submit application forms for PhD programs in IIT Bombay ends on April 12, 2021. Applications are to be submitted online and candidates have the option to apply to multiple departments/ centres. But for each department and centre selected, the candidate must pay the application fee separately.

IIT Indore PhD admission: Closed

IIT Indore had invited applications for interested candidates in the PhD program. The last date for the application submission was March 27, 2021.

IIT Gandhi Nagar PhD admission: Closed

The last date for submission of Ph.D. application form in IIT Gandhi Nagar is over now. The last date to apply for the PhD program was March 27 2021. The institute offers Ph.D. programmes in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Earth Sciences, Electrical Engineering, History, Language & Literature, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Social Epidemiology and Sociology.

IIT Delhi PhD admission: Closed

The last date for submission of Ph.D. application form in IIT Delhi is over now. The institute had invited applications for Monsoon Session AY- 2022 for programs like computational Biology (CB), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Human-Centered Design (HCD), Mathematics (Maths), and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH). However, the last date to apply for the courses was April 4, 2021.

IIT Roorkee PhD admission: Closed

The last date to submit an application for Ph.D. programs in IIT Roorkee is closed now. The admission application date for both in-house students and new applications is over. The last date to submit applications for admission in IIT Roorkee was February 28, 2021, for in house students and February 25, 2021, for Lateral Entry.

