IIT-Roorkee experts commissioned to assess Rajan Babu Hospital block: NDMC

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Experts at IIT-Roorkee have been commissioned to assess the structural safety of a block at the Rajan Babu TB Hospital here, the chairman of standing committee of BJP-led NDMC said on Saturday, even as he alleged that AAP was playing politics over it due to upcoming civic polls.

Jogi Ram Jain, chairman of standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) claimed that "only the facade and two wards" of the multi-storey block were in damaged state, and not the whole building as alleged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the city government has ordered an inquiry for vacation and sealing of the block after it emerged that the building might collapse any time.

AAP MLA Atishi had recently made a surprise visit to the civic-run hospital and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients were being allegedly treated at a dilapidated block on the premises, even as the civic body declared it "dangerous".

Later, Leader of Opposition in NDMC Vikas Goel, who accompanied Atishi on the visit, had filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

The NDMC panel chief on Saturday, when asked about the warning signages installed in front of the structure, said, "Yes, boards have been placed, but a generic term is used, whether a building is fully or partially damaged," and claimed that Atishi "blew things out of proportion".

"In her live-streamed video, the MLA had pointed at the wards where patients were there. Were those wards in a dilapidated condition," he asked.

Only Ward Number 9 and half of Ward Number 14 are damaged, and they are closed, Jain said.

The NDMC panel chief said a team of experts had been earlier commissioned to assess the structural safety of this block.

"We have just sent a reminder to the IIT-Roorkee team to do the assessment," he added.

Rajan Babu TB Hospital's main building is a heritage structure constructed during the British era.

The dilapidated block is situated separately in the campus, spread over more than 60 acres, he said. PTI KND CJ CJ

