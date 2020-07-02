IIT Roorkee Partners With Alberta University For Joint Doctoral Degree Programmes

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has joined hands with the University of Alberta to provide a unique doctoral-level opportunity to students. The Joint Doctoral Degree Programs is aimed at providing the learners with international classroom and research exposure. IIT Roorkee has set up a Joint Doctoral Programs, which will have six to twelve months of research at the University of Alberta. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certification of the completion of the JDP.

IIT Roorkee partners with Alberta University

According to the official statement by IIT Roorkee’s representative, the course will have a two-way flow of research. The students will be able to explore beyond national boundaries. Prof Ajit Chaturvedi of IIT Roorkee revealed in a statement that the agreement will act as a new beginning to strengthen the India-Canada relationships. It will also help the education sector grow.

The main aim of IIT Roorkee, as per reports, is to speed up and thicken the research processes between the two countries. This will be a long term idea as per Chaturvedi. It is not a first time for IIT Roorkee that the initiative has been started, the university shares a strong relationship with the University of Alberta since the year 1980 when the former started exchange programs. Prof Chaturvedi also added that the research methods and the exposure to foreign subjects will only catapult the collaboration to newer heights.

IIT Roorkee is part of the three IIT’s which are partnering up with the Canadian university. The Indian-Canadian partnership will witness opportunities for students from all walks of life. The two other institutions are IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, who are a part of the process. The program will have two students registered for the Joint Degrees who will study on both campuses. The students will finish the courses with a research project completed in a span of two academic years.

While the student will undergo the doctoral programs, both officials from the University of Alberta as well as IITs will overlook the work of the JDP students. Two supervisors will be looking at the research and acting as a guide for the students. The students will work under both simultaneously. The doctoral degree comes with financial backing as well. Students will be given a monthly stipend to cover accommodation, food and other costs including while travelling to the university.

