IMA President Urges Centre To Take A 'firm Decision' On TN Govt's Anti-NEET Bill

Shortly after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the anti-NEET Bill, Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr J Jaylal said that the government should take a firm decision and let students know whether the NEET exam will be conducted or not. While stating that the students should not be kept in dilemma, the Indian Medical Association chief said that the coaching centres are behaving like "mafia".

IMA President: 'Govt should take a firm decision'

Dr J Jaylal said, "The coaching centres are creating fear psychosis in students and that should be curtailed." Remarking that the government should take a very positive decision before announcing the examination, he said, "We want the government to consider the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu government and prepare a resolution or answer for that at the earliest." he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes anti-NEET Bill

The TN Assembly passed a bill that sought exemption from the NEET exam for medical college admissions, on Monday, September 13, 2021. During the Assembly session held on Monday, the opposition members were spotted wearing black badges to condemn the government. Reports say that the leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush’s suicide in the Assembly. The AIADMK staged a walkout.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tabled this bill in the Assembly on Monday morning. The bill seeks a permanent exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. The Chief Minister earlier said that the NEET exam has become a major issue for India and that the government would bring a bill seeking an exemption to the state.

This announcement comes after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem. This incident happened hours ahead of the NEET 2021 exam that was held on September 12, 2021. The student was a medical aspirant and was preparing for admission in undergraduate medical courses across the country. The police said that the boy committed suicide, prompted allegedly by the anxiety of failure as this was not the first time he attempted to appear for the exams.

NEET 2021

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The NEET exam had to be conducted earlier this year, but it was postponed because of the second wave of COVID. After a long wait, the NEET Under Graduate exam was held in over 200 cities.

(Image: ANI, PTI)