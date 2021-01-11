Important Days In August Like Janmashtami, International Youth Day, And More

August is one of those months in the calendar that has quite a few important days that aim to celebrate or raise awareness about important events and causes. Take a look at the list that details these important days in August.

Important days in August

6 August- Hiroshima Day

Hiroshima Day is celebrated on 6 August each year to remember the unfortunate event and sympathise with the Hiroshima atomic bomb event victims.

7 August- National Handloom Day

India celebrates the national handloom day on 7th august to honour the weavers and remember India's rich handloom heritage.

8 August- Friendship Day

The first Sunday of the month is celebrated as Friendship day. This celebration started in the US from 1935 to honour friendship, and the people of India also celebrate it among important days in August.

9 August - Quit India Movement

The ninth of August is considered among the special days in India. On this day, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi launched the "Quit India" movement to gain independence from colonial rule.

9 August - Nagasaki Day

On 9 August 1945, the Nagasaki district in Japan was destroyed by an atomic bombing incident from the US. This day is remembered to honour the dead of this unfortunate event.

9 August - International Day of Indigenous People

The UN celebrates this day as International day of indigenous people to raise awareness about indigenous people's rights and protection.

12 August- International Youth Day

This day is celebrated worldwide to encourage the development and protection of the youth.

12 August- World Elephant Day

The 12th of August is also celebrated as world elephant day to raise awareness about elephants and their protection from any harm.

13 August - World Organ Donation Day

World Organ Donation Day is celebrated to raise awareness about organ donation's importance and necessity.

15 August - Indian Independence Day

India got its independence from colonial rule on 15th August 1947. This day is among the special days in August that each Indian celebrates to mark the independence and honour the freedom fighters.

23 August - International Day for the remembrance of the slave trade and abolition

23rd August is also among the important days in August 2021 to mark the abolition of the slave trade and make people aware of how the slave trade destroyed lives.

29 August - National Sports Day

It is also among the most important days in August 2021. The birthday of hockey legend Dhyanchand is celebrated as National sports day in India.

Auspicious Days in August

22 August - Raksha Bandhan

In India, Rakshan Bandhan is also considered among auspicious days in August. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist and the brothers vow to protect their sister.

30 August - Janmashtami

Indians around the world will celebrate Janmashtami on August 30. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Here is a table containing all the important days in August-