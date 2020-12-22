Important Days In February: See A List Of All The Special Days In February 2021

The new year, 2021 is fast approaching and people are already planning how they are going to spend the new year. While in 2020 the world witnessed one of the deadliest pandemics in history, 2021 seems to be arriving with hope, as countries across the world are preparing for rolling out vaccines. Given that 2020 was a leap year, 2021 won’t be one, and the month of February will only have 28 days. However, February 2021 will bring a lot of special days for people to observe and enjoy. Read on to see a list of special days in February 2021.

Important Days in February 2021

February 2: World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day official website reveals that the celebration of this environmental day dates back to the year of 1971. This was the year when several environmentalists gathered to reaffirm the protection and love for wetlands. Wetlands are the small environments of plant life and organisms which are found within water bodies. Wetlands bring ecological health to not only water bodies to all kinds of environment.

February 4: World Cancer Day

WorldCancerDay.org reveals that World Cancer Day is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The day is used by the UN and WHO to raise awareness, improve education and catalyse personal, collective and government action, towards fighting cancer. It was created in 2000 and has grown into a positive movement.

February 6: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

A UN states that Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons. It recognised internationally as a violation of human rights, as well as of the health and the integrity of girls and women. In 2012, the UN General Assembly designated February 6 as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. The day aims to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice.

February 11: International Day of Woman and Girls in science

A UN report reveals that both science and gender equality are vital for the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals. They are also important in fulfilling the2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Hence, over the past 15 years, the global community has made effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science.

To rise to the challenges of the 21st century, we need to harness our full potential. That requires dismantling gender stereotypes. On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let’s pledge to end the gender imbalance in science. UN Secretary-General António Guterres

February 14: Valentine’s Day

St Valentine's Day is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love and friendship. Every year on February 14, couples and friends across the world celebrate this day by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends. A report in history.com reveals that it originated as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine.

February 15: World Pangolin Day

According to pangolin.org, the tenth annual World Pangolin Day will be celebrated on 20 February 2021. It is a great opportunity for pangolin enthusiasts to join together in raising awareness about these unique mammals and their plight. Pangolin numbers are rapidly declining in Asia and Africa.

February 20: World Day of Social Justice

World Day of Social Justice is a necessity for peaceful and prosperous coexistence of the human race. Hence the principles of social justice also include promoting gender equality, or the rights of indigenous peoples and migrants. On this day the UN spreads awareness about removing barriers that people face because of gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability.

February 27: World NGO Day

According to WorldNGO.org, World NGO Day was officially recognised and declared by the 12 member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in 2010. It was observed for the first time by the UN, EU leaders and international organisations in 2014. This day was born in London and was the brainchild of Marcis Liors Skadmanis, a Latvian-born UK-based social entrepreneur.

February 28: National Science Day

A report in the Indian Express reveals that National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated in India on February 28 every year. The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by the great Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on February 28, 1928. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for the same.

Image Source: Unsplash