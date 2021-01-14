Important Days In July: Which Days Hold More Significance Over Others?

The name of July came from the family name of Roman ruler Julius Caesar. Like other months, many important days in July are often celebrated for a cause or to raise awareness about some matter. Take a look at the list tat details the important days in July.

Also read: Important Days In August 2020 Of National & International Importance; Here's The Full List

Important days in July

1 July: National Doctors Day

This is one of the most important days in July, celebrated to honour the doctors and their contribution to society.

1 July- CA day (national)

It has been celebrated to mark the founding day of the ICAI since 1949.

1 July- GST Day

This day is celebrated to mark the importance of GST, which is the new Indian taxation system.

3 July- International Plastic Bag Free Day

The third of July is marked as international plastic bag free day to raise awareness about plastic bags' ill effects and how to reuse them.

Also read: Important Days In July 2020: An Extensive Guide Through Month's Essential Dates

4 July- International Day of Cooperatives

The first Saturday of July is also among the important days in July 2021. This day is celebrated to honour co-operative movements throughout the world.

11 July- World Population Day

The 12th of July is marked as world population day to raise concerns about population issues throughout the globe.

15 July- Youth Skills Day

Fifteenth July is celebrated as world youth skills day to encourage the youth to learn about vocational, technical education and training to become skilled professionals.

17 July- International Justice Day

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about delivering justice to victims suffering from war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Also read: Current Affairs 2020, 25th February: National And International Questions

18 July- Nelson Mandela Day

The 18th of July is observed to celebrate Nelson Mandela's efforts in working towards human rights, democracy and conflict resolution.

20 July- International Chess Day

20th July is among the special days in July as it is celebrated to remember the founding of the International Chess Federation in Paris in 1924.

23 July- National Broadcasting Day

The 23rd July is marked as Indian National Broadcasting day to remember when the first radio broadcast went on air on 23rd July 1927 from Indian Broadcasting Company.

26 July- Kargil Vijay Diwas

In 1999, the Indian Army took command of the Kargil outposts from the Pakistani Army.

28 July- World Hepatitis Day

The 28th of July is celebrated as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

29 July- International Tiger Day

It is celebrated to raise awareness about tiger conservation.

Also read: GK Questions 25th February 2020: National And International Questions

30 July- International Friendship Day

The US and the rest of the world celebrate this day as international friendship day to celebrate friendship bonds among people.

The month of July also has some auspicious days, Here are the details about auspicious days in July-

12 July- Rath Yatra

This day marks the start of the rath yatra festival when Lord Jagannath goes to his aunt’s house for seven days with his siblings on chariots.

Also read: Important Days In August 2020 Of National & International Importance; Here's The Full List

24 July- Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay respect to the guru or guide in Hinduism or Buddhism. It is also among auspicious days in July.

Here is a table for your reference-