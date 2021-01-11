Important Days In June - International Yoga Day, World Environment Day, And More

June, the sixth month in the English calendar, has some important and special days to celebrate or raise awareness about noble causes. Here are the details-

Also read: Festivals In June 2021: Know All About The Special Days And Festivals In The Month

Important days in June

1 June- World Milk Day

It is celebrated to raise awareness about the health bemefits of milk.

1 June- Global Day of Parents

This day is among the important days in June which is celebrated to mark the contribution of parents.

3 June- World bicycle day

The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of using a bicycle in regular transportation.

4 June- International Day of Innocent Child Victims of Aggression

This day is among the important days of June in 2021 which is celebrated to make people aware of how children all over the world are often subjected to mental and physical torture.

Also read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

5 June - World Environment Day

World Environment Day is also among the important days in June 2021. It is celebrated throughout the world to raise awareness about the environment.

6 June- World pest day

This day is celebrated for the contribution of pest management service providers in society who help to uphold public hygiene and health.

7 June- World food safety day

The 7th of June is celebrated every year to make people become conscious about food safety, its importance, how to prepare safe food.

Also read: Mithuna Sankranti 2020: Meaning, Significance, Celebration And More

8 June- World oceans day

World oceans day is celebrated to make people aware of how to keep the oceans safe and maintain the marine biosphere.

8 June- world brain tumour day

This day is also celebrated to raise awareness about brain tumours and cancer.

9 June- World accreditation day

Another day among the special days in June is the world accreditation day which is organised by IAF and ILAC.

12 June- Anti-child labour day

It is celebrated to raise awareness about child labour and to prevent such practices.

14 June- world blood donor day

Celebrated to encourage blood donation, its importance, and safe blood donation practices.

Also read: World Metrology Day 2020- Know Its Meaning, Significance, History And Theme For 2020

15 June- National reading day

Celebrated on the birth of P.N.Panicker, the founder of the “Library Movement in Kerala” to raise awareness about reading and literacy.

21 June- World Refugee Day

This day is celebrated to make people aware of the struggles and hardships faced by refugees and also to protect the rights of refugees throughout the world.

21 June- International Yoga day

The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of Yoga.

21 June- world music day

The 21st of June is also celebrated as world music day since 1982.

23 June- International Olympic day

The International Olympic day is celebrated to promote the modern-era Olympic society and the Olympic games.

Also read: Farmers Day 2020: India Celebrates Kisan Diwas, Remembers Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

26 June-International day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about drug abuse and trafficking.

27 June- world MSME day

27th June is marked as world MSME day to celebrate the efforts and growth of MSMEs in the world.

29 June- National statistics day

The birth of Prashanta Chandra Mahalanobish is celebrated as national statistics day to honour his contribution.

These are the important days of June 2021 that are worth remembering Here is a small table for your reference-