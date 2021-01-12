Important Days In November - National And World Children's Day, Human Rights Day, And More

November is the eleventh month of the English calendar and it consists of a lot of important days that are celebrated and observed nationally and internationally. For those wondering how many days in November hold more significance over other days, here is a list of such important days in the month -

Important days in November

2 November: All souls’ Day

This year, All Souls' Day will be celebrated on 2 November. It is among the auspicious days in November. It is celebrated to mark the faithful departure of the deceased among Christians all over the world.

2 November: International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

Journalists often face hardships while doing their duty. The UN celebrates 2 November to raise awareness and draw attention to curb the crimes against journalists and media professionals. It is among the most important days in November 2021.

5 November: World Tsunami Day

The world faced a huge challenge when a huge tsunami in the Indian ocean caused a huge explosion and earthquake in many countries on 5 November 2004. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about tsunamis and how to minimize the damages caused by tsunamis.

7 November: National Cancer Awareness Day

7 November is also among the important days in November. This day is celebrated as National Cancer Awareness Day in India to make people aware of cancer and make the treatments more feasible.

9 November: Legal Services Day

This day is celebrated by the Supreme Court of India since 1995 to mark the legal professionals' contribution and make legal assistance affordable for the poor and needy.

10 November: World Science Day for Peace and Development

10 November is celebrated as world science day for peace and development to encourage scientific developments for peace and growth and to engage the wider public for scientific contribution.

14 November: National Children’s day

This date is celebrated as Children's day in India. This day is the birthday of India's first prime minister JL Nehru. It is celebrated to raise awareness about children's rights and to make India a better place for the future citizens of the nation. It is also among special days in November.

14 November: World Diabetes day

The day is also celebrated as world diabetes day to raise awareness about diabetes and its prevention and cure.

16 November: International Day for Tolerance

UNESCO celebrates 16 November as International day for tolerance since 1995 to raise awareness about how intolerance can be damaging.

17 November: National Epilepsy Day

This day is celebrated all over India to raise awareness about epilepsy.

20 November: World Children’s day

International children’s day is celebrated on 20 November to promote international children's welfare and sustainable growth. It is also among the important days in November 2021.

21 November: World Television Day

November 21 is celebrated as World Television day by the UN to mark television's importance in modern civilization.

25 November: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women

The UN celebrates the day globally to raise awareness about how women are subjected to different kinds of violence and prevent such unfortunate events.

Here is a small table of all the important days, including auspicious days in November-