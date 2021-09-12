In A First, Punjab Police To Recruit Over 2,600 Specialists; Check Full Details Here

The Punjab Police is gearing up to launch a first-of-its-kind move to recruit 2600 uniformed specialists. According to information shared by the Punjab Police, this recruitment drive will fill as many as 2600 specialist seats, and the recruitment procedure will start in October this year. All the information related to recruitment will be available on the official website of the Punjab Police.

Currently, the Punjab Police Department is conducting an examination for the selection of various posts, such as constables, sub-inspectors, and others. The news of the recruitment was first shared by DGP, Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta, "In a truly transformative move, Punjab Police is all set to become the 1st State Police in the country to recruit over 2600 specialists in the Punjab Police,". Gupta further said, "PunjabiPoliceInd expresses its gratitude to Captain Amarinder Singh for his visionary leadership & support!"

Punjab police recruitment for specialist posts | Official notification | Direct link

The information related to the Punjab Police specialist posts, including eligibility and selection criteria, will be made available to candidates through the official notification on the website. Currently, there is no information related to the recruitment of specialists in Punjab. Interested candidates should keep checking the official website of the Punjab Police for the latest updates. Meanwhile, here's the direct link to open the main website - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021.

Meanwhile, the application procedure for the Punjab Police for recruiting experts has started. This year, Punjab Police is hiring candidates for information technology, legal services, forensic sciences, community support and counselling, human resource management, and road safety and regulation for Sub Inspectors and Constable posts. The application window opened on September 9 and will close on September 29, 2021. The minimum age limit for the recruitment process is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years. The test will be conducted in two phases. i.e. computer-based and physical measurement tests, physical screening tests, and document scrutiny.

