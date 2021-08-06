In Maharashtra, Parents Demand Schools To Reopen As Business Activities Resume Amid COVID

As Maharashtra witnesses a reduction in COVID-19 cases and the state government has induced certain relaxations to the earlier restrictions, the parents of children from various Maharashtra districts have been requesting the reopening of elementary schools and those from Classes V to VII. This comes at a time when despite the ongoing pandemic, the shops and other institutions are gradually opening to the public.

An official said on Friday that for over a week now, some of these areas have been recording coronavirus cases in the single digits every day. He further added that the government is sincerely considering the request, but the state school education department is more inclined to voluntary consent. They are thinking of granting that rather than a direction or order.

Parents and teachers will have to conduct meetings to discuss whether or not schools can reopen and to converge on a solid conclusion. He further said that the parents and teachers must be on the same option. He admits that there are challenges with keeping students' attention in an online format, as well as there are constant internet service issues.

Earlier Instances of Maharashtra school Opening

Earlier, the Maharashtra government has agreed to reopen schools in areas where there have been no Covid-19 instances for a month. Schools in these regions can open for classes 8 to 12 on July 15 and teach in an offline format.

But before the schools will reopen, all teachers and non-teaching personnel were instructed to get fully vaccinated. Following a probable third wave of Covid-19, stringent Covid-19 criteria will be required in the school premises, as per the sources.

According to the report, after one-and-a-half-year suspension, the Solapur district became the first in Maharashtra to resume offline classes for students in Classes VIII to XII in 335 Covid-free villages in the early month of July. Nearly 700 villages in Solapur rural have not registered a single Covid incidence in the previous month, according to Zilla Parishad authorities.

Previously, even the state health minister Rajesh Tope warned that reopening schools would only be considered once colleges resumed their sessions.

COVID update

Maharashtra is one of the hardest-hit states, with Mumbai emerging as a flashpoint. In Mumbai, numerous containment zones have been established to ensure that the virus does not spread further. In the last 24 hours, 9026 fresh cases have been registered in Maharashtra.

(Image Credit: PTI)