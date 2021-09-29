In Mumbai, Schools To Reopen For Classes 8-12 From October 4, COVID SOPs To Be Issued: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday stated that physical classes for standards 8th to 12th in Mumbai would resume from October 4. Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were recording comparatively fewer COVID cases. As per the Ministry of Education, physical classes would not resume for standard 1st to 7th in urban areas and standard 1st to 4th in rural areas.

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November. All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said.

Maharashtra to resume physical classes in rural, urban areas

It may be noted that earlier last week, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed the government's decision to resume physical classes in all the schools in rural areas for standards 5th to 12th. The Department of Education has however made no compulsion for students to attend the physical classes. The department after conducting a survey reported that more than 70% of the parents favoured reopening of school, the Education Minister informed.

The Maharashtra government, in July, had allowed schools to resume physical classes in rural areas where the existence of the COVID virus was negligible. Schools in the Vidharbha region in Maharashtra benefitted a lot from the decision.

However, schools in major cities in the state including Mumbai and Pune were shut down.

Schools to inform parents about COVID precautions

"The decision to resume physical classes was taken after consulting with health officials as well as the state government's COVID task force," Education Minister Gaikwad informed adding that the school education department has given the powers to the District Magistrates to implement the decision as per their respective local COVID conditions.

The Maharashtra Education Minister informed that every school in the state will have to conduct a parent-teacher meet where on one hand the parents will be informed about the precautions to be taken and on the other hand as well as the prompt steps to be taken by the school administration.

"As to the residential schools run by the tribal development department, a separate decision will be taken by that ministry," Gaikwad said.

