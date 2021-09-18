In Odisha, Colleges And Universities To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines

With the daily decline in COVID cases, the Odisha government has now allowed the state universities to resume offline classes, and the reopening of these educational institutes will start on September 20, 2021. First-year students from undergraduate programs and other UG courses will be able to attend offline classes. According to the state government's guidelines, the state universities will initially allow only first-year UG students to enter the college campus, following the COVID-appropriate protocols. While students belonging to other classes and courses will be called later on.

The offline classes for first-year UG students will begin on September 20, 2021, and continue until further notice. The students and teaching staff members will have to follow the Standard Operation Procedures, which will be issued soon. However, students who wish to stay at home and continue their studies can do so, as the latest guidelines do not abide anyone to attend the offline classes.

Guidelines for students and teachers

According to guidelines issued by the department, teachers, staff, and students residing in containment zones will not be allowed to attend college or university.

No students will be allowed to enter the college campus without a face mask/face shield.

Regular sanitization and handwashing should be ensured.

Students and teachers must follow social distancing norms. Social distancing must be followed inside the classroom, libraries, and laboratories.

The department has instructed that teachers can divide a batch into two classes if the strength of the students is more.

Hygenic etiquette shall be followed strictly, and spitting or coughing without covering the mouth or nose will not be allowed.

Moreover, college authorities must keep an emergency room ready in case of any complications for students or teachers.

Other colleges and institutes

Due to declining cases of coronavirus, many colleges and institutes across India have also resumed offline classes. Earlier, on September 15, Delhi University announced the resumption of the DU campus under strict COVID rules. Jawaharlal Nehru University also reopened classes for students, while some colleges are still reviewing the situation and deciding whether to resume classes or not.

Image: PTI