In Odisha, Colleges And Universities To Reopen From September 20; Check Guidelines

Image: PTI
With the daily decline in COVID cases, the Odisha government has now allowed the state universities to resume offline classes, and the reopening of these educational institutes will start on September 20, 2021. First-year students from undergraduate programs and other UG courses will be able to attend offline classes. According to the state government's guidelines, the state universities will initially allow only first-year UG students to enter the college campus, following the COVID-appropriate protocols. While students belonging to other classes and courses will be called later on.
The offline classes for first-year UG students will begin on September 20, 2021, and continue until further notice. The students and teaching staff members will have to follow the Standard Operation Procedures, which will be issued soon. However, students who wish to stay at home and continue their studies can do so, as the latest guidelines do not abide anyone to attend the offline classes.
Due to declining cases of coronavirus, many colleges and institutes across India have also resumed offline classes. Earlier, on September 15, Delhi University announced the resumption of the DU campus under strict COVID rules. Jawaharlal Nehru University also reopened classes for students, while some colleges are still reviewing the situation and deciding whether to resume classes or not.