Last Updated:

IN PICS | Students Resume Offline Classes As Schools Reopen In Some Parts Of India

States including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reopened schools for several classes from today, September 1.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Students return to school with COVID protocols
1/11
ANI

As COVID-19 cases significantly reduced in India, several states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, National Capital-Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh reopened doors to schools.

Morning prayers at Uttar Pradesh school
2/11
ANI

With COVID restrictions in line, here is a glimpse of morning prayer by students in Uttar Pradesh's City Montessori School, Station Road Campus in Lucknow. School official says students are excited.

Visuals from Delhi's Kanya Vidyalaya school
3/11
ANI

Following the social distancing protocol, here are visuals of young girls joining physical classes at Delhi's Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar. Delhi opened up classes from 9-12.

Visuals of masked up students in class
4/11
ANI

Amid heavy rainfall, students were seen attending day one of school after the prolonged closure of offline classes in Delhi. Here is a teacher briefing COVID-19 guidelines for physical classes.

Students entering a school in Hyderabad
5/11
ANI

While many schools remained shut in Telangana, here is a picture of students attending Oxford High School in Hyderabad with the Govt's permission. School's official said classes have been sanitised.

Teachers sanitising students before enterin school
6/11
ANI

As mandated by the Government, a teacher was seen sanitising student's hands before allowing them to enter school premises in UP. Students attend interactive classes at a govt school in Gandhi Park.

Students outside Delhi school amid rainfall
7/11
ANI

Here are visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road in Delhi. Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams."

Arrangements done in UP to welcome students
8/11
ANI

The fear of COVID-19 infection is still not over and keeping that in mind, schools in Uttar Pradesh made such arrangements to make sure students follow the social distancing protocol.

Visuals from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir.
9/11
ANI

Seats in classes were arranged in a way that students can maintain distance and no physical contact can be ensured. Arrangements from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir which is all set to welcome students

Visuals from Rajasthan offline classes
10/11
ANI

Students were seen studying in classes after a long break. Here are glimpses from Rajasthan's Mahatma Gandhi Govt School in Jaipur. One of the students said they are feeling great after coming back.

Visuals from Tamil Nadu Govt school
11/11
ANI

As seen in the picture, students in Tamil Nadu maintained social distancing with their masks on day one of physical classes. Visuals from Anna Nagar government school in Chennai.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IAF commemorates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with 75 Rafales, Jaguars elephant walk

IAF commemorates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with 75 Rafales, Jaguars elephant walk
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh's renovated complex & Museum Galleries

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh's renovated complex & Museum Galleries