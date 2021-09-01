IN PICS | Students Resume Offline Classes As Schools Reopen In Some Parts Of India

Quick links:
As COVID-19 cases significantly reduced in India, several states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, National Capital-Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh reopened doors to schools.
With COVID restrictions in line, here is a glimpse of morning prayer by students in Uttar Pradesh's City Montessori School, Station Road Campus in Lucknow. School official says students are excited.
Following the social distancing protocol, here are visuals of young girls joining physical classes at Delhi's Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar. Delhi opened up classes from 9-12.
Amid heavy rainfall, students were seen attending day one of school after the prolonged closure of offline classes in Delhi. Here is a teacher briefing COVID-19 guidelines for physical classes.
While many schools remained shut in Telangana, here is a picture of students attending Oxford High School in Hyderabad with the Govt's permission. School's official said classes have been sanitised.
As mandated by the Government, a teacher was seen sanitising student's hands before allowing them to enter school premises in UP. Students attend interactive classes at a govt school in Gandhi Park.
Here are visuals from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pusa Road in Delhi. Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams."
The fear of COVID-19 infection is still not over and keeping that in mind, schools in Uttar Pradesh made such arrangements to make sure students follow the social distancing protocol.
Seats in classes were arranged in a way that students can maintain distance and no physical contact can be ensured. Arrangements from Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir which is all set to welcome students
Students were seen studying in classes after a long break. Here are glimpses from Rajasthan's Mahatma Gandhi Govt School in Jaipur. One of the students said they are feeling great after coming back.