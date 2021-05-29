India Post GDS Recruitment: Jharkhand GDS Results 2020 Out, Here's How To Check

India Post has declared the Jharkhand GDS 2020 result. These results are for the GDS exam for Jharkhand Circle Cycle III. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the appost.in website. Read on to know how to check your GDS Jharkhand results.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Jharkhand GDS 2020 Result Declared

India Post has finally declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam held for the Jharkhand Region. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam. As per the official results, a total of 1,114 candidates have been shortlisted from the results for a total of 1118 vacancies available in the Jharkhand Postal Department. The various positions available under the vacancy include posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Candidates will be assigned to these posts based on their competence and scores in the Gramin Dak Sevak Exam.

The official notice also states that the selection of candidates will be based on their merit in relation to the post they have applied for. Additionally, the selection will be conditional to the verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. The merit list for the GDS Jharkhand result contains the registration number and name of the selected candidates along with their percentage scored in the GDS exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to download the results from the official website. Here are the steps to download the Gramin Dak Sevak exam results.

Steps to Download GDS Jharkhand Result Online

Candidates who appeared for the exam will have to visit the official India Post result website at https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx.

On the homepage of the website, candidates will see a link for 'Results'. Candidates will have to click the link.

Then candidates will have to click the link for 'Jharkhand (1118 Posts)'

A new page will open up where the PDF of the full result will be displayed.

You can search for your name or registration number within the PDF.

Candidates are advised to store a soft copy on their computers as keep a hard copy for future reference.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH