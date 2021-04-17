India Post Office Recruitment 2021 Kerala Division; Last Date To Apply Extended; Link Here

The Kerala Postal Circle of India had invited applications for the vacancy of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) back in March 2021 with details on who is eligible and how to apply. The original last date to apply for this India Post Office recruitment 2021 was April 8, 2021. However, the last date to apply for Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021 has been extended. Continue reading to see the Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021 last date and how to apply for the Kerala Post Office vacancy.

India Post Office Recruitment 2021 (Kerala)

The applications for Kerala Post Office Recruitment were opened on March 8. As per the website, the original last date to apply for the Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021 was on April 7, 2021. However, the last date for applying has been extended to April 21, 2021, as per the new announcement. Read on below for steps on how to apply for the Kerala Post Office Vacancy.

How to Apply for Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021?

Step 1 - Interested candidates will have to first register in the Registration module and get their personal unique registration number. Here is the link to the website homepage - https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx

Step 2 - Candidates will have to make the Fee Payment for the application and get a receipt. Payment can be made on the website itself, or you can go to your nearest post office and make the payment.

Step 3 - Go to the online application page. Here is the direct link for the application page - https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p6/reference.aspx

Step 4 - Fill the application.

Step 5 - Upload the relevant documents requested and submit your preference for location.

Step 6 - Preview and confirm and the details of the applications and then submit the application online.

Eligibility for Kerala GDS Recruitment

The candidate must have a passing certificate of 10th std.

The candidate should also have secured passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English and the exam must have been conducted by the Board of School Education by the Govt of India/State Govt/Union Territories.

The candidate must have compulsory knowledge of the local language.

The candidate must have basic computer operation skills. The candidates will be required to submit a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from a computer training institute run by a university or central/state govt.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Candidates must make sure they submit the documents accurately and before the last date of application, i.e. April 21, 2021. Any Kerala GDS Notification will be announced on the India Post website, so it's advised that candidates regularly visit https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx in order to stay updated about the Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021.

Karnataka GDS Recruitment Results Declared

The Karnataka GD Recruitment results have been declared by the Indian Post Office on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results from the official India Post website - http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/. When candidates visit the homepage of the website, they will see a link 'Karnataka (2443 Posts)' under the category of 'Results Declared'. Click on the link and your results will be downloaded on your computer in PDF format. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment drives.