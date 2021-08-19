India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2357 Vacancies In West Bengal Circle Till August 22

India Post has extended the deadline to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for West Bengal Postal Circle. The last date to apply for the West Bengal GDS recruitment was August 19. The deadline has now been extended till August 22. There are a total of 2357 vacancies for the posts of GDS, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Branch Postmaster.
India Post Recruitment: Important Dates
- The recruitment drive started on 20th July 2021
- The last date to apply for the above-mentioned positions is 22 August 2021
West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit and Eligibility
Candidates should be aged between 18 to 40 years as of the advertisement date that is July 20, 2021. Candidates falling under the Schedule Cast or Scheduled Tribe category will get a relaxation of 5 years on the upper age limit. Candidates falling under another Backward Classes category will get an age relaxation of 3 years.
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of-10 years
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years
West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official website of India Post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ or https://indiapost.gov.in
- On the top of the homepage, click on the 'Registration' tab
- Fill in the registration form by entering the correct details as required.
- Pay the registration fee
- Now, click on the 'Apply online' button on the top of the homepage
- Fill in the required details and submit
- Your form will be submitted online.