India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Assistant, Postman, MTS Post Under Sports Quota

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post through its latest recruitment drive has invited applications for recruitment of Meritorious Sports Persons of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards, and Multi-Tasking Staffs. The candidates for postal dept vacancies will be posted in circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. All the interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, and other recruitment details here. Those who will fulfill all the criteria will be eligible to apply for India post assistant vacancies and postman vacancies through the official website. Over 250 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process in different departments. Candidates can check the important dates and other recruitment details in this article.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The deadline to submit online application for Gujarat Circle is November 25, 2021

The deadline to submit online application for Madhya Pradesh Circle is December 3, 2021

The deadline to submit online application for Chhattisgarh Circle is December 3, 2021

The deadline to submit online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle is December 15, 2021

The deadline to submit online application for Odisha is December 3, 2021

The deadline to submit online application for Jharkhand Circle is November 25, 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021 Gujarat: Details

For Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts

For Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts

For MTS - 61 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Madhya Pradesh: Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts

MTS - 61 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Chhattisgarh: Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 4 Posts

MTS - 3 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Himachal Pradesh: Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 13 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 2 Posts

MTS - 3 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Jharkhand: Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 6 Posts

Postman - 5 Posts

MTS - 8 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification Details

In order to be eligible for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard posts, candidates must have passed inter or equivalent exam from a recognized University.

In order to apply for MTS, candidates have cleared the matric exam from a recognized Board. Candidates with higher qualifications are not entitled to any weightage in the selection process. Candidates typing speed must be. 35/30 words speed per minute in English/Hindi respectively.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age Limit and Eligibility

For Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Postman/Mail Guard, the minimum age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years

For MTS, age should be between 18 and 25 years

Candidates will be selected on educational and sports qualifications. The condition is that they should fulfil other prescribed qualifications and all the documents are successfully verified by the concerned competent authority. If the documents submitted are not found correct, the candidature will be rejected unconditionally.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, salary will be between Rs 25,500 and Rs.81,100 plus admissible allowances

Postman/Mail Guard - Salary will be between Rs 21,700 and Rs.69,1001plus admissible allowances

MTS - Rs 18,0001 to Rs.56,900 plus admissible allowances.

Here’s How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be required to submit applications in the format mentioned in the application form on www.indiapost.gov.in before the deadline. Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully and make sure that they fulfill all the required criteria. Candidates will then have to send the duly filled-in applications with all attested copies of certificates and enclosures to the address of the area for which they are applying. The details can be checked from the direct links attached below.

Direct links to check recruitment details

Here's direct link to check recruitment details for Jharkhand circle

Here's direct link to check recruitment details for Odisha circle

Here's direct link to check recruitment details for Chhattisgarh circle

Here's direct link to check recruitment details for Gujarat circle

Click on this link to check the vacancy details for all circles