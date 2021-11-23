India, World Bank sign Deal To Improve Education Quality For Over 50 Lakh Andhra Students

On November 18, 2021, the Government of India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the World Bank signed loan agreements worth a total of $250 million for a project aimed at improving education quality for nearly 50 lakh students in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The project will help students in all grades and stages of their studies. About 40 lakh kids, aged six to fourteen. These are students in over 45,000 government schools, and over 10 lakh children (aged three to six) enrolled in Anganwadis (Integrated Child Development Centers), as well as about 1,90,000 teachers and more than 50,000 Anganwadi staff, are among the beneficiaries.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, stated in a release that “Providing universal access to quality education is central to India’s economic and social development. The Project will support the state of Andhra Pradesh in fulfilling its vision of transforming government schools into vibrant institutions focused on foundational learning for young children, including addressing learning losses for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

India signs loan agreement with World Bank

The Supporting Andhra's Learning Transformation Project will promote teacher professional development, provide remedial learning courses for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and pay special attention to students from marginalised groups, such as special needs children, scheduled tribes, and girls. On behalf of the Government of India, Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Mr Budithi Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Mr Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India, World Bank signed the agreement.

Andhra has implemented a new competency-based approach to teaching and learning. Through classroom-based mentorships, need-based teacher training for instructors of all grades and disciplines, Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) approaches, and other kinds of remedial education linked to standardised school-based assessments, the initiative will improve teaching practices. Developing schools' institutional capacity to deliver these services will go a long way toward restoring community trust and improving the learning environment. The project will aid in the better maintenance of school buildings, the promotion of parental involvement in school management, the transmission of data, and the enhancement of school safety.

New learning approach in Andhra Pradesh for foundational learning

Short-term in-service training courses for Anganwadi workers and early grade (Grade 1 and 2) teachers, as well as the distribution of pedagogically relevant Teaching Learning Material (TLM) across these centres and schools, will focus on foundational learning. Schools will be better prepared to prepare children with the cognitive, socio-behavioural, and language abilities needed for future labour markets if they pay more attention to foundational learning. In the tribal blocks, the project will offer a one-year preschool-level education in 3,500 schools. It will assist in addressing the tribal community's poor learning levels. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state is prioritising home-based learning alternatives for pupils. Because students have limited access to digital devices, the focus will be on providing physical learning kits as well as programming for television and radio broadcasts. It will aid in decreasing the learning losses that children are expected to experience as a result of school closures caused by the ongoing pandemic, future natural disasters, or other climate-related disruptions.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK / PTI)