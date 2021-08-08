Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Applications Open, Check Link And Details Here

Indian Air Force has launched its recruitment drive and is now inviting applications. The applications have been invited for Group C posts. A total of 282 candidates will be selected. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the official notification on indianairforce.nic.in. Details of the posts have been mentioned here.

Vacancies

Vacancies are invited for -

Cook

Lower Division Clerk

Store Keeper

Carpenter

Painter

House Keeping staff

Laundry Staff

Coppersmith

Sheet metal workers

Mess staff

Tailor

Multi-tasking staff

Hindi typist

Superintendent

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important Date

The last date to apply for the post is September 7, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that educational eligibility varies for each post. However, a degree in common is matriculation. Candidates applying for the posts should have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school. In order to apply for the post of Sudpt, the candidate should have done graduation from some recognized university or equivalent.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply will have to submit their application forms offline

Candidates will have to submit their application form with the necessary documents

It should be sent to the concerned Air Force Station

Candidates are hereby informed that they can send their application forms through ordinary posts.

Candidates should make sure that the applications that will be sent through speed post and courier will not be accepted.

IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and whose documents are verified will be allowed to sit for the exams. As of now, admit card release date has not been announced by IAF.

Image Credit: Shutterstock