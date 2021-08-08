Last Updated:

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Applications Open, Check Link And Details Here

IAF has invited applications for 282 positions. The last date to apply for the same is September 7, 2021. See all details and direct link here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021

Image Credit: Shutterstock


Indian Air Force has launched its recruitment drive and is now inviting applications. The applications have been invited for Group C posts. A total of 282 candidates will be selected. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the official notification on indianairforce.nic.in. Details of the posts have been mentioned here. 

Vacancies 

  • Vacancies are invited for -
  • Cook
  • Lower Division Clerk
  • Store Keeper
  • Carpenter
  • Painter
  • House Keeping staff
  • Laundry Staff
  • Coppersmith
  • Sheet metal workers
  • Mess staff
  • Tailor
  • Multi-tasking staff
  • Hindi typist
  • Superintendent

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Important Date

  • The last date to apply for the post is September 7, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that educational eligibility varies for each post. However, a degree in common is matriculation. Candidates applying for the posts should have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school. In order to apply for the post of Sudpt, the candidate should have done graduation from some recognized university or equivalent. 

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

  • Candidates who want to apply will have to submit their application forms offline
  • Candidates will have to submit their application form with the necessary documents
  • It should be sent to the concerned Air Force Station
  • Candidates are hereby informed that they can send their application forms through ordinary posts.
  • Candidates should make sure that the applications that will be sent through speed post and courier will not be accepted.

Here is the direct link to view the notification

IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and whose documents are verified will be allowed to sit for the exams. As of now, admit card release date has not been announced by IAF.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

READ | Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 6635 vacancies; Link and details here
READ | OPSC Recruitment 2021:OPSC invites application for 1568 medical officer posts, see details
READ | NABARD Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 153 posts ends today, read details here
READ | Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for post of head constable begins, check notification here
READ | BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: BSF invites application for constable post, see details
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND