Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Applications Open, Check Link And Details Here

Quick links:
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Indian Air Force has launched its recruitment drive and is now inviting applications. The applications have been invited for Group C posts. A total of 282 candidates will be selected. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the official notification on indianairforce.nic.in. Details of the posts have been mentioned here.
Candidates are hereby informed that educational eligibility varies for each post. However, a degree in common is matriculation. Candidates applying for the posts should have passed their Matriculation Exam from a recognized school. In order to apply for the post of Sudpt, the candidate should have done graduation from some recognized university or equivalent.
IAF Recruitment 2021 for the Group C post will be conducted by taking the written examination. Only candidates who qualify all the eligibility criteria, age limit, and whose documents are verified will be allowed to sit for the exams. As of now, admit card release date has not been announced by IAF.