Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1524 Vacancies For Group C Posts In IAF

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force has invited applications for the recruitment against 1524 vacancies for Group C posts of stenographer, supdt, cook, housekeeping staff, multi-tasking staff, lower division clerk, CS, and SMW, carpenter, laundryman, Hindi typists and others. The last date to apply for the post is May 2. The recruitment notification has been released. See full details of vacancies, details of posts, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

IAF Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Western Air Command Unit - 362 Posts

Southern Air Command Unit - 28 Posts

Eastern Air Command Units - 132 Posts

Central Air Command Units - 116 Posts

Maintenance Command Units - 479 Posts

Training Command Unit - 407 Posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

- Candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) Steno Gde-II - Candidate should have passed 12th Class or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

- Candidate should have passed 12th Class or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Cook (Ordinary Grade): Candidate should have passed Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Candidate should have passed Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade. Painter (Skilled): Candidate should have passed class 10th from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

Candidate should have passed class 10th from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute. Hindi Typist: Candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Store Keeper: Candidate should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Candidate should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Senior Computer Operator - The candidate should be a Graduate in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized University and One Year of experience in Electronic Data Processing.

- The candidate should be a Graduate in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized University and One Year of experience in Electronic Data Processing. Supdt (Store) -- Candidate should be a Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will consist of four papers namely- (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi.

How to apply

Aspirants must download the application form from the official website of IAF. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents has to reach the concerned Air Force Station as per choice within 30 days (2 May 2021) from the last date of the publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY--------“