Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 334 IAF Flying And Ground Duty Officers

The Indian Air Force has invited applications as part of its Indian Air Force recruitment. The applications are invited for the course under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in and apply for the vacancies. The detailed notification about the Indian Air Force vacancy is also available on the above-mentioned website. All the interested candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before sending their IAF AFCAT application.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021

The Indian Air Force recruitment 2021 is to fill up a total of 334 posts. The IAF AFCAT application window for the mentioned posts started on June 1, 2021, and will be closing on June 30, 2021. The official website mentioned, “AFCAT 02/2021 Registration for AFCAT, NCC and MET branches is going to commence on 1st Jun 2021 at 1100 hrs and end on 30th Jun 2021 at 1700 hrs. Candidates are requested to fill the application form well in time and avoid the last-minute rush.”

The selection process for the posts will be based on the performance of a candidate in the AFCAT examination. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted from August 28 to August 30, 2021. The posts are available in branches like Flying, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) under AFCAT entry, Flying under NCC Special Entry and Meteorology.

Details about Indian Air Force vacancy

For the Flying branch, the age limit of a candidate should be 20 to 24 years of age as of 01 July 2022. This means that the candidate should be born between July 2, 1998, to July 1, 2002. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1996 to 01 July 2002 (both dates inclusive). For Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) branches the age limit is between 20 to 26 years of age. as on 01 July 2022. The payment of a selected candidate will be as per the 7th CPC. For Flight cadets, it is a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 while for the Flying Officers it is ₹56,100 - ₹1,77,500.

Only unmarried Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the posts and IAF AFCAT exam. For the flying branch position, a candidate should have a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level. Details about the positions and their eligibility status can be checked in the official notification. To apply for the Indian Air Force vacancy, candidates are required to fill the online application form only by using the link careerindianairforce.cdac.in, afcat.cdac.in. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the above mentioned official websites to know about all the latest news and updates related to the Indian Air Force recruitment 2021.

