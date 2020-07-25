Indian Army 2020: HQ Western Command To Recruit For 400 Posts, Read Details

Indian Army Headquarter Western Command has invited applications from candidates for 400 posts. All eligible candidates would have to appear for a walk-in-interview at the venue mentioned in the official notice. Interested candidates can get more information on the website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/.

As per the notice, there are 34 Posts for mates and other civilians, 360 posts for Porters and six posts for Safaiwala. The interview will be conducted from August 7 to August 10 at 5 pm. The interviews would take place at Karcham Village, district Kinnaur and the applicants would have to report at Police station Tapri.

HP domicile required

To be eligible for the posts, the candidate should be a citizen of India. In addition, they should be between 18 to 40 years of age and should be in possession of voter ID card, ration card, Aadhar card from village panchayat. While on duty, individuals will be provided field type/ tented accommodation, depending upon the availability of the same.

