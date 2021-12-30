Last Updated:

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 107 Cook, Fireman & Other Posts

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Applications being invited for 107 Cook, Fireman, LDC & other posts. Candidates can check vacancy details here

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Indian Army

Image: Shutterstock


Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022 notification: Indian Army Artillery Centre, Nashik has released a recruitment notification. This recruitment drive aims to fill 107 LDC, Cook, Fireman, and other similar posts. Candidates should know that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 22 January 2022. Candidates can check the steps to apply here. For more details, candidates should visit the official website, indianarmy.nic.in. 

Candidates who have applied for these posts based on the previous advertisement are ineligible and must apply afresh on a new application form. Therefore it is advised to go through the Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022 notification. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details here. 

The vacancies of ESM, PHP and MSP, are included in the total no. of vacancies and will be filled up first and adjusted in the respective category

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

  • The last date to fill up the application is 22 January 2022
  • The date of the recruitment exam has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancy details

Name of the category

Number of vacancies

UR

 52

SC

 8

ST

 7

OBC

 24

EWS

 16

PHP

 6

ESM

 18

MSP

 3

Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • The age of the candidates varies from each of the posts they are applying for. However, the minimum age to apply now is 18 years.
  • Candidates must have passed classes 10 and 12 depending on the positions they are applying for.
  • Applications will be shortlisted for the further selection process on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the essential qualification examination. Keep following the official website to get more updates on Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022.

How to apply

  • Interested candidates will have to send their applications as per the format attached to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp PIN – 422102” through ordinary post.
  • Interested candidates must clearly subscribe to the words “Application for the post of (post name) in Category (Gen, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, ESM, PHP, and MSP)” on the top of the envelope while sending the application form.
READ | DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11403 posts; check details here
READ | SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 1226 posts ends today; check details
READ | BPSC Recruitment 2021: Not a single candidate found eligible for this post in Bihar
READ | Nagaland Firing: Indian Army inquiry team to visit incident site in Mon district on Dec 29
READ | Indian Army to allow Nagaland SIT to record statements of troops involved in Mon firing
Tags: Indian Army, Artillery Recruitment 2022, LDC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND