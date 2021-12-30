Indian Army Artillery Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 107 Cook, Fireman & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022 notification: Indian Army Artillery Centre, Nashik has released a recruitment notification. This recruitment drive aims to fill 107 LDC, Cook, Fireman, and other similar posts. Candidates should know that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 22 January 2022. Candidates can check the steps to apply here. For more details, candidates should visit the official website, indianarmy.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for these posts based on the previous advertisement are ineligible and must apply afresh on a new application form. Therefore it is advised to go through the Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022 notification. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details here.
The vacancies of ESM, PHP and MSP, are included in the total no. of vacancies and will be filled up first and adjusted in the respective category
|
Name of the category
|
Number of vacancies
|
UR
|52
|
SC
|8
|
ST
|7
|
OBC
|24
|
EWS
|16
|
PHP
|6
|
ESM
|18
|
MSP
|3