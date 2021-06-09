Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 100 Posts Of Women Military Police

The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible female candidates for the posts of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). The Indian Army recruitment notification was published on the official Indian Army website. Read on to know details about the Indian Army recruitment and how to apply for the same.

Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy available for 100 Women Military Police

As per the official notification published on the Indian Army website, applications are invited from eligible female candidates for recruitment of 100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). The notification also mentions that the only option for interested candidates to register is through an online application process. The registration process has been opened since June 6, 2021, and will close on July 20, 2021, as per the notification, so interested candidates more than one month to apply online. The notification also mentions that the admit cards for the exams will be sent to candidates through their registered email ids. The Indian Army vacancy recruitment rallies are planned for the following locations - Ambala, Lucknow, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. You can take a look at the text from the official notification down below. There is more additional information on the notification - which can be seen through the direct link here.

Applications are invited from eligible female candidates for recruitment of 100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) in Indian Army. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 06 Jun 2021 to 20 Jul 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. Recruitment rallies are planned to be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card. Venues listed above may undergo a change.

Eligibility

Interested candidates who wish to apply for these posts should be aware of the eligibility criteria for applying. The age limit to apply for the posts is 17 at the earliest and 21 at the latest. The upper age limit has a relaxation of up to 30 years for the widows of Defence Personnel. As for academic qualifications, candidates should have passed Class 10th/ Matric with 45 % marks in aggregate and 33 % marks in each subject. For Boards following grading sys of D Grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or the equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate. For Gorkhas (Nepalese and Indian), the academic requirement is a Class 10 passing certificate. Candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the Indian Army - website. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK