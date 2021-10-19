Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Common Entrance Exam 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Indian Army has postponed the common entrance exam (CEE) 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. The Indian Army CEE 2021 was scheduled to be held on October 31. The exam was to be conducted for the posts of Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT) and Soldier Tradesmen. Fresh dates for Indian Army CET 2021 will be announced later.

Indian Army CEE 2021 Postponed

“Conduct of common entrance exam (CEE) 31 Oct 2021 for Sol Gd, Sol (Tech), Sol Tdn 10th & Sol Tdn 8th And Sol (Clk/Skt) has been cancelled due to covid-19 situation. Fresh dates will be intimated later,” an official statement on the Indian Army website reads.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army had conducted various recruitment rallies for candidates. These candidates were shortlisted on the basis of their application forms. Those who are found to be fit in the Indian Army recruitment rallies will be called to appear for the common entrance exam (CEE) 2021. Indian Army CEE 2021admit cards were given to candidates at the recruitment rally site. Indian Army CEE 2021 admit cards will mention the location/ venue of the exam, date, and time of the written test and the details of the candidates.