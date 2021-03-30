Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally: Apply Now For Various JCO/ OR Posts

A lot of young people in India aspire to join the Indian Army. There is a piece of good news for all such aspiring candidates who wish to be a part of the Indian Army. The army has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates as part of its Indian Army recruitment 2021 rally. The Indian Army notification for the same has been released on the official website of the Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The willing candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the details about the Indian Army rally recruitment. The current Indian Army vacancy is in various locations of India. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Indian Army recruitment 2021 rally.

Indian Army recruitment 2021 rally

Indian Army has notified about the various posts of Junior Commissioner Officer/ Operation Research through these rally recruitments. The candidates are required to read all the details carefully and apply for the Indian Army recruitment online on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply in the Indian Army recruitment 2021 rally differs in various locations. The official Indian Army notification for the posts has details about the rally site and other details about the posts and qualifications required for the posts. Along with the educational qualification, a candidate needs to fit in the medical criteria too. The medical criteria consist of various physical requirements and sound mental health.

Details about these have been mentioned in the Indian Army notification for the posts. Candidates are advised to check the notification in detail and apply for the posts as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in to know about the latest updates and news related to the Indian Army Vacancy and recruitment. Here is a look at the different notifications and the last date to apply for the posts.

Indian Army vacancy details

Location: Aizawl

Last date to apply: April 17, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Location: Guntur

Last date to apply: April 30, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Location: Karnataka

Last date to apply: April 26, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Location: Meerut

Last date to apply: April 26, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Location: Rohtak

Last date to apply: April 17, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Location: Alwar

Last date to apply: April 6, 2021

See the official notification HERE

Image Credits: Indian Army Instagram