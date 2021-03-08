Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Male Engineering Candidates Under TGC Course

The 133rd session of the Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) is scheduled to start in July 2021 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The Indian army has recently invited applications for recruiting 40 positions under this course. Eligible male engineering candidates are invited to apply for this recruitment drive. Candidates should be around the age of 20-27 to apply for these posts. Read on to know more details about Indian Army recruitment 2021. Applications would be closed on March 26, 2021, at 3 pm IST.

ALSO READ| AISSEE 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released For Sainik School Entrance; See Direct Link

Indian Army recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are in the final year of the engineering degree or have already completed their graduation can apply for this post. Candidates selected would be trained at IMA that is Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The duration of the training would be for 49 weeks. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engg Degree Examination along with their mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021. The candidates should be able to produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA). Take a look at the steps to follow for applying for the TGC course vacancy.

Steps to apply for TGC course acc. to Indian army notification

Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian army at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the link stating ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’.

Then click on ‘Registration’ if not done earlier and then fill the application form.

Click on ‘Apply Online’

You will be directed to a page called Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’.

Click on ‘Apply’ under the Technical Graduate course section.

The filled Application Form will then be displayed on the screen.

Click on Continue to fill in all the required details and then click on Submit.

ALSO READ| GPAT Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections By March 9, Here's Direct Link

Vacancy of Indian army exam for TGC course

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 11

Architecture - 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 4

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 9

Information Technology (IT) - 3

Electronics & Telecommunication - 2

Telecommunication Engineering - 1

Electronics & Communication - 1

Satellite Communication - 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics - 3

Automobile Engineering - 1

Textile Engineering - 1

ALSO READ| SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2020 For SI In Delhi Police & CAPF Paper 1 Exam, Check Here

ALSO READ| JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Result To Be Declared Shortly; Check Here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.