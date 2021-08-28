Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration For Soldier Posts Closing Today

Indian Army is going to close the registration window for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 today. The recruitment rally will be conducted in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. The registration window will close on August 28, 2021. Aspirants who wish to join Indian Army should apply online by visiting the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruitment rally will be held at PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla (HP) for Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT) and Soldier Tradesmen category.

Candidates will be able to register and participate in one category only in a recruiting year cycle i.e. from 01 April to 31 March. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail one week before the date of commencement of recruitment rally. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

"Army Recruitment Rally for Sepoy Pharma category will be held for eligible candidates of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh from 06 Nov to 16 Nov 2021 tentatively at Kullu / Lahaul Spiti / Mandi. The date and venue are tentative and might be changed," the official notice reads.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Documents to bring at Rally

Candidates are required to bring following documents/ certificates in original with two attested photocopies with them to the rally site :-