Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration For Soldier Posts Closing Today

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration window for the recruitment of soldier posts will close today. Check full details here.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021

Indian Army is going to close the registration window for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 today. The recruitment rally will be conducted in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. The registration window will close on August 28, 2021. Aspirants who wish to join Indian Army should apply online by visiting the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruitment rally will be held at PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla (HP) for Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT) and Soldier Tradesmen category. 

Candidates will be able to register and participate in one category only in a recruiting year cycle i.e. from 01 April to 31 March. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail one week before the date of commencement of recruitment rally. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

"Army Recruitment Rally for Sepoy Pharma category will be held for eligible candidates of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh from 06 Nov to 16 Nov 2021 tentatively at Kullu / Lahaul Spiti / Mandi. The date and venue are tentative and might be changed," the official notice reads.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Documents to bring at Rally

Candidates are required to bring following documents/ certificates in original with two attested photocopies with them to the rally site :-

  • Admit Card. Printed with Laser Printer on good quality paper (Do not shrink the size).
  •  Photographs. Twenty copies of unattested passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old. Computer printouts/ photoshopped photographs will NOT be accepted. SIKH and SIKH (M&R) candidates photographs should be with Turban/ Patka.
  • Education Certificates
  • Education Certificates with marks sheet in original of all educational qualifications achieved by candidate i.e. Matric / Intermediate / Graduation etc from recongnised School / College / Board / University.
  •  Provisional/ online education certificate should be certified ink signed by the head of the educational institution of concerned Board / University.
  • Candidates with matric certificate from Open School/ NIOS/ CISCE should bring School Leaving Certificate/ Transfer Certificate (TC) of last class attended in regular school duly countersigned by BEO/ DEO/ Dy Dir of Edn.
