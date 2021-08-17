Indian Army Sponsors Education Of J&K, Ladakh Students In Army-run Colleges, Schools

The Indian Army has decided to sponsor the school and higher education of students from the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the residential schools and colleges functioning under the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) across the country. The step has been taken as a part of Operation Sadbhavana. The initiative aims at providing quality education to deserving candidates from the union territories and offer them opportunities and exposure to acquire requisite competence and capability for a secure future.

Indian Army to sponsor education of classes 8 and 9 in AWES schools

Students (boys and girls) of classes 8 and 9, as well as students enrolled in undergraduate courses, will be benefitted from this initiative. A total of 100 seats (50 each) have been earmarked for boys and girls of classes VIII and IX in two Army Public Schools (APS) at Beas (Punjab) and Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) for the academic year 2021-22. The Indian Army has announced that these 100 seats will include seats in Army Public Schools in Dhaula Kuan (New Delhi), Noida (UP), and Dagshai (HP) from the year 2022-23.

Indian Army to sponsor higher education of students in UG courses

Apart from sponsoring the school education of students, the Indian Army will also fund the higher education of students enrolled in various undergraduate programmes in the union territories. Six vacancies (two each) in professional colleges at Bengaluru (Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Army Institute of Fashion Design) and Guwahati / Jalandhar (Army Institute of Nursing / Army College of Nursing) respectively will be made available in the academic year 2021-22. The colleges will offer Bachelors’ Degrees in Hospitality, Fashion Design (only girls) and Nursing (only girls). From 2022-23 onwards, two additional seats each will be provided in Army’s Management institution at Kolkata / Greater Noida (UP) and Army Institute of Education (only girls) at Greater Noida (UP). The students will be offered MBA and B Ed / B Ed Special Education (only girls) courses in these colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who are domiciled residents of J&K and Ladakh, sponsored by HQ Northern Command will be eligible for admissions during the academic year 2021-22. "However, every candidate should have passed the qualifying exam relevant to a specific field of education. In addition, all aspirants will have to appear in an admission test from next year onwards. The scheme offers a novel opportunity to deserving children and youth from Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to shape their future into dream careers by studying in the country’s best schools and colleges with stellar faculty, innovative pedagogy, immersive experience, and state-of-the-art infrastructure," a press release issued by PIB reads.