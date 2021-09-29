Indian Army SSC Technical Registration 2021 Begins, See Vacancy Details Here

Indian Army SSC technical registration 2021: Applications are being invited by the Indian Army for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Indian Army issued a notice on September 28 which has all the details about the recruitment drive. Under this recruitment drive, one of the eligibility criteria is that applicants should be unmarried.
The official notification reads, “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army”. Through this drive, 191 vacancies will be filled. Candidates should make sure to apply by October 27. For the JAG entry scheme, the registration is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Eligibility
Candidate must either be-
- Citizen of India
- Or a subject of Nepal
- Or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India
- The official notification reads, "A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will attach such certificate along with the application"
Indian Army SSC registration: Age Limit
- For SSC(Tech)- The minimum required age is 20 and the maximum is 27 years as of 01 Apr 2022
- For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only the maximum age that will be considered is 35 years of age (as on 01 Apr 2022)
Official notification reads, “The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted”
Educational Qualification for Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness
- SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC)- Graduation in any Discipline
- SSCW (Tech). B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream
Vacancy Details
- Civil; Building Construction Technology- 41
- Architecture-2
- Mechanical- 20
- Electrical; Electrical and Electronics- 14
- Computer Science & Engg; Computer Technology; M. Sc. Computer Sc- 32
- Information Technology - 9
- Electronics & Telecommunication - 5
- Telecommunication - 3
- Electronics & Communication - 8
- Satellite Communication - 2
- Electronics - 2
- Micro Electronics & Microwave- 2
- Aeronautical; Aerospace; Avionics - 5
- Remote Sensing - 1
- Electronics & Instrumentation; Instrumentation - 4
- Production - 1
- Automobile Engineering - 3
- Industrial; Industrial/ Manufacturing Industrial Engineering & Mgt - 2
- Ballistics, BioMedical Engg, Transportation Engineering, Textile, Food Tech, Agriculture, Metallurgical; Metallurgy and Explosive, Nuclear Technology, BioTech, Rubber Technology and Chemical Engg there is one vacancy each
- For Opto Electronics, Fibre Optics, Workshop Technology, Laser Tech there will be 2
Here is the direct link to view the notification
How to apply
- Applications will only be accepted online on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on ‘Officer Entry Login’ and then click ‘Registration’
- After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard
- A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will be opened
- Click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course\
- Enter required details and click on submit