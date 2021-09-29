Indian Army SSC Technical Registration 2021 Begins, See Vacancy Details Here

Indian Army SSC technical registration 2021: Applications are being invited by the Indian Army for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Indian Army issued a notice on September 28 which has all the details about the recruitment drive. Under this recruitment drive, one of the eligibility criteria is that applicants should be unmarried.

The official notification reads, “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army”. Through this drive, 191 vacancies will be filled. Candidates should make sure to apply by October 27. For the JAG entry scheme, the registration is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Eligibility

Candidate must either be-

Citizen of India

Or a subject of Nepal

Or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

The official notification reads, "A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will attach such certificate along with the application"

Indian Army SSC registration: Age Limit

For SSC(Tech)- The minimum required age is 20 and the maximum is 27 years as of 01 Apr 2022

For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only the maximum age that will be considered is 35 years of age (as on 01 Apr 2022)

Official notification reads, “The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted”

Educational Qualification for Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC)- Graduation in any Discipline

SSCW (Tech). B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream

Vacancy Details

Civil; Building Construction Technology- 41

Architecture-2

Mechanical- 20

Electrical; Electrical and Electronics- 14

Computer Science & Engg; Computer Technology; M. Sc. Computer Sc- 32

Information Technology - 9

Electronics & Telecommunication - 5

Telecommunication - 3

Electronics & Communication - 8

Satellite Communication - 2

Electronics - 2

Micro Electronics & Microwave- 2

Aeronautical; Aerospace; Avionics - 5

Remote Sensing - 1

Electronics & Instrumentation; Instrumentation - 4

Production - 1

Automobile Engineering - 3

Industrial; Industrial/ Manufacturing Industrial Engineering & Mgt - 2

Ballistics, BioMedical Engg, Transportation Engineering, Textile, Food Tech, Agriculture, Metallurgical; Metallurgy and Explosive, Nuclear Technology, BioTech, Rubber Technology and Chemical Engg there is one vacancy each

For Opto Electronics, Fibre Optics, Workshop Technology, Laser Tech there will be 2

Here is the direct link to view the notification

How to apply