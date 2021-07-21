Last Updated:

Indian Coast Guard 2021: Admit Card Out For Assistant Commandant Exam; Here's Direct Link

Indian Coast Guard 2021: Admit card released for Assistant Commandant exam. Here's how to access the same at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Indian Coast Guard 2021

Image: Unsplash


The Indian Coast Guard has released admit cards for the exam that will be conducted to recruit Assistant Commandants. As many as 50 candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Candidates who registered themselves and applied for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Asst Commandant Admit Card: How to download

  • Go to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
  • In the new events section look for the link which reads, 'Admit Card For Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch will be available from 21 Jul 21 Onwards'
  • Click on the link, candidates will be redirected to another page
  • Candidates will fill the columns with their Registration Number or Mail id and date of birth
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download the same
  • Cross-check details and take a printout

Change of exam centre

The official website has also released another important notification. Candidates who opted for Mumbai as their examination centre will have to go to Dahanu. It has been done due to COVID-19 restrictions and administrative reasons. Click here to read official notification.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment notification: Important dates

  • Date of advertisement for Assistant Commandant post- 26 June 2021
  • First day of registration- 4 July 2021
  • Last day of registration- 14 July 2021
  • E-admit cards to eligible candidates issued from 21st July 21 

Indian Coast Guard recruitment details

  • For Cadre GD, vacancy is open for 40 seats. 
  • For cadre tech (engg/elect), vacancy is open for 10 seats

Indian Coast Guard Asst commandant: Vacancy reservations

Out of 40 positions of Cadre GD, 11 are Unreseserved, 13 are reserved for ST. 7,6, and 3 seats are reserved for OBC, SC, and EWS respectively. Out of 10 positions of Tech (Engg/elect), 3 is for UR, 4,2 and 1 reserved seat is for OBS, SC, and ST respectively

Eligibility Criteria

For cadre GD- The candidate should have a bachelor's degree from any recognized university. Minimum 60% percent marks in required. For technical, candidates should have an engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate.

First Published:
