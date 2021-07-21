Indian Coast Guard 2021: Admit Card Out For Assistant Commandant Exam; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The Indian Coast Guard has released admit cards for the exam that will be conducted to recruit Assistant Commandants. As many as 50 candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Candidates who registered themselves and applied for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
The official website has also released another important notification. Candidates who opted for Mumbai as their examination centre will have to go to Dahanu. It has been done due to COVID-19 restrictions and administrative reasons. Click here to read official notification.
Out of 40 positions of Cadre GD, 11 are Unreseserved, 13 are reserved for ST. 7,6, and 3 seats are reserved for OBC, SC, and EWS respectively. Out of 10 positions of Tech (Engg/elect), 3 is for UR, 4,2 and 1 reserved seat is for OBS, SC, and ST respectively
For cadre GD- The candidate should have a bachelor's degree from any recognized university. Minimum 60% percent marks in required. For technical, candidates should have an engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate.