Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For Assistant Commandant Post

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has issued an important notice regarding recruitment, informing the candidates about the opening of vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandant General Duty, CPL & Technical (Engineering & Electrical) (02/2022 Batch). The application procedure will start on 6 December and end on 17 December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - joinindiancostguard.gov.in.

The recruitment process will be carried out for posts including Assistant Commandant and Group A Gazetted Officer. The branches will include General Duty, Commercial Pilot Entry, Technical Engineering, and Entry. As per the official notice, only those candidates are allowed to apply who were born between 1 July 1997 and 30 June 2001.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidates would be purely based on their performance in the preliminary examination.

The examination would consist of questions from the Mental Ability and Cognitive Aptitude Tests, the Discussion Test, and others.

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the final selection test.

The final selection process would consist of psychological tests, group tasks, and interviews.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Vacancy

Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. i.e., join indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Click on the option that reads "opportunities" and then select the advertisement for the Recruitment of Assistant Commandant (02/2022 Batch).

Select the desired post. Then click on the "I Agree" option to proceed further.

Now, proceed to fill in the application (all-star (*) marked entries are compulsory and to be filled in).

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Fill in the required details such as your mobile number and email ID.

On successful submission of the online application, a unique application/registration number will be provided to the candidate.

Take a printout of the application for future use.

