Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification For 350 Navik And Yantrik Posts Released

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Notification for 350 posts of Navik and Yantrik. The online application process will begin on July 2.

Nandini Verma
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment advertisement for the posts of Navik and Yantrik. The online application process will begin on July 2. The last date to apply for the posts is July 16, 2021. Aspirants will be able to apply online once the application window opens. 

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. There are a total of 350 posts. Candidates who have passed class 10th or 12th are eligible for the recruitment. The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Navik (General Duty) --  Candidates should have passed class 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Navik (Domestic Branch) --  Candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
  • Yantrik --  Candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)” and “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)”.
  • OR
  • “10th& 12th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)” AND “Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)”.

Age limit

  • Candidates should be aged between 18 and 22 years.
  • Navik (GD) and Yantrik -- Born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2004 (both dates inclusive).
  • Navik(DB) -- Born between 01 Apr 2000 to 31 March 2004 (both dates inclusive).
  • Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Details of Vacancies

  • Navik (General Duty) - 260 posts
  • Navik (Domestic Branch) - 50 posts
  • Yantrik (Mechanical) - 20 posts
  • Yantrik (Electrical) - 13 posts
  • Yantrik (Electronics) - 7 posts

Check Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification

