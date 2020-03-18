Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Shillong Recruitment 2020: Jobs for Group A Posts

Candidates who are interested can apply for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Recruitment 2020 through the proper format on or before April 2, 2020. The institute has invited applications for jobs at Non-Faculty Group A posts. Here are all the details that are required to apply for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Recruitment 2020 for Group A Posts.

Important Dates:

Last Date of submission of Application: 02 April 2020 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Non-Faculty Group A Vacancy Details Administration Officer (Academics): 01 Post Administration Officer (Web Enabled Education & Outreach Programme): 01 Post Administration Officer (Executive Education and Professional Practice): 01 Post Security Officer: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Non-Faculty Group A Job

Educational Qualification:

Administration Officer (Academics)

The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized Institute with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

5 years of experience is required in Level-6

Age Limit: 45 years as on 02 April 2020.

Administration Officer (Web Enabled Education & Outreach Programme):

BE/B. Tech Computer Science/ Electronics from a recognized University/Institute with 60% marks.

Age Limit: 45 years.

Administration Officer (Executive Education and Prof. Practice): PG with Master Degree with 60 per cent marks.

Age Limit: 45 years.

Security Officer: Graduate from a recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 60 per cent Marks.

5 years of experience as a Short Service Commissioned Officer in the Army/Navy/Air force with Security Officers Course of DGR.

To Apply for Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Recruitment 2020 for Group A Posts

Interested candidates can apply on or before April 2, 2020.

Those applicants who are already working should forward their application by courier or e-mail.

During the interview, working applicants should also provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the current employer.

Venue of Job

Notification Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Recruitment 2020, Apply for 04 Non-Faculty Group A Posts Last Date of Submission April 2, 2020 Official URL https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/vacancy/ City Shillong State Meghalaya Country India Organization IIM Shillong Education Qualification Graduate, Post Graduate Functional Other Functional Area

