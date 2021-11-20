Indian Military Academy Recruitment Process Open For 188 MTS & Other Posts; Check Details

Quick links:
IMA Recruitment 2021: The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has started a recruitment drive to fill MTS and other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to Comdt. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.
Candidates must note that their application will be only accepted through registered posts. The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their marks scored in the examination, interview, and skill test. The application fee is 50/-in favor of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The application fees are non-refundable.
