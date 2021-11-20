Last Updated:

Indian Military Academy Recruitment Process Open For 188 MTS & Other Posts; Check Details

IMA Recruitment 2021: Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has started a recruitment drive to fill MTS and other posts. Check eligibility, pay scale & more.

Indian Military Academy

IMA Recruitment 2021: The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has started a recruitment drive to fill MTS and other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to Comdt. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Candidates must note that their application will be only accepted through registered posts. The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their marks scored in the examination, interview, and skill test. The application fee is 50/-in favor of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The application fees are non-refundable.

IMA Dehradun Salary Details

  • As per the official notice, the selected candidates shall get a salary for this position is between Rs 18,000 to 63,200 per month.

IMA Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

  • IMA MTS Post Recruitment 2021: The eligibility criteria are different for various posts. Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria by clicking on the official notification given here - Indian Military Academy Recruitment/Eligibility Criteria (CLICK HERE)

IMA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • MT Driver
  • 10
  • Cook Special
  • 12
  • Cook IT
  • 3
  • Boot Maker/ Repairer
  • 1
  • LDC
  • 3
  • Masalchi
  • 2
  • Waiter
  • 11
  • Fatigueman
  • 21
  • MTS
  • 28
  • Groundsman
  • 46
  • GC Orderly
  • 33
  • Groom
  • 7
  • Barber
  • 2
  • Equipment Repairer
  • 1
  • Bicycle Repairer
  • 3
  • Laboratory Attendant
  • 1

