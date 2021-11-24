Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 For AA, SSR, MR Out Now; Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for written exam and PET for sailors under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) for the February 2022 batch and for Matric Recruit (MR) for the April 2022 batch. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates must note that the examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions on subjects including English, Science, Maths, and GK.

The total marks for the exam is 100, and the duration of the examination will be of 1 hour. The examination will have negative marking as well. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the total marks. The questions will have multiple-choice questions on subjects like Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge, which will be of 10th level.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 Direct Link

To download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2021, it is advised that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Indian Navy: Here's how to download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2021

Step 1: To download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 candidates must visit the Indian Navy website at - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the option that reads "Candidate Login".

Step 3: Select a Correspondence State and a Captcha (optional).

Step 4: Now, log into your account using your credentials such as email address and password.

Step 5: Obtain the Indian Navy Call Letter for the year 2021.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Image: PTI