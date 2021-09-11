Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 Released For Sailor MR Post - Check How To Download

The Indian Navy has published the admit card for the post of Sailor MR Musician 02/2021 batch on September 10, 2021. All the information related to examination and joining is available on the official website of the Indian navy or joinindiannavy.gov.in. This year through this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy will be filling 33 seats.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: In view of the looming danger of COVID-19, this year, the Indian Navy will allow only 300 students for the Music Test and the Physical Fitness Test. Moreover, the Indian Navy selection commission is also not going to send admit cards to the candidates by post. The application procedure was open for only 4 days, it started on Aug 2 and ended on Aug 6, 2021.

Here's how to download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2021

STEP 1: To download the admit card for the Indian Navy exam 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Navy.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Candidate Login Option".

Candidates need to log in using their credentials, like entering their correspondent state.

STEP 4: After this step, the admit card will automatically appear on the screen.

STEP 5: The candidate can download the admit card and keep a soft copy for examination purposes.

Indian Navy 2021 Admit Card | Additional Information | Direct Link

It must be noted that the selection process will be based on the performance of the candidate on the music screening board. The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Physical Fitness Test at the Kunjali and also an Enrollment Medical Examination. The Indian Navy is a branch of the Indian Armed Force that aims to protect the national interest of the country by operating on, under, and above the surface of the ocean. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can also download their admit cards by clicking on the direct link given here - Indian Navy Admit Card 2021.



IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK