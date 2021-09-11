Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 Released For Sailor MR Post - Check How To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Indian Navy has published the admit card for the post of Sailor MR Musician 02/2021 batch on September 10, 2021. All the information related to examination and joining is available on the official website of the Indian navy or joinindiannavy.gov.in. This year through this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy will be filling 33 seats.
Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: In view of the looming danger of COVID-19, this year, the Indian Navy will allow only 300 students for the Music Test and the Physical Fitness Test. Moreover, the Indian Navy selection commission is also not going to send admit cards to the candidates by post. The application procedure was open for only 4 days, it started on Aug 2 and ended on Aug 6, 2021.
It must be noted that the selection process will be based on the performance of the candidate on the music screening board. The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Physical Fitness Test at the Kunjali and also an Enrollment Medical Examination. The Indian Navy is a branch of the Indian Armed Force that aims to protect the national interest of the country by operating on, under, and above the surface of the ocean. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can also download their admit cards by clicking on the direct link given here - Indian Navy Admit Card 2021.