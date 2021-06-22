Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 Released For SSR, AA Sailor Posts, Here's How To Download

Indian Navy SSR/AA Admit Card 2021: Indian Navy has released the SSR/AA Admit Cards. Candidates who have applied for the post of a sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) can download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates must visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in to download their admit cards.

"Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard," reads a statement on the official website.

How to download Indian Navy Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' Tab

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your Indian Navy AA SSR Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download Indian Navy SSR/AA Exam 2021 admit card

Indian Navy had invited applications from unmarried males for enrollment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 and 2000 vacancies (approximately) for the August 2021 batch. Around 10,000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) against 2500 vacancies. The cut-off marks for appearing in the Indian Navy written examination may vary from state to state.