Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For SSC Officer Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has started the online application process for the recruitment of the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for Information Technology under the Special Naval Orientation Couse. The online application process began today, on July 2. The last date to apply is July 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021

The Indian Navy SSC Officer for IT under the Special Naval Orientation course will begin in January 2022 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. There are a total of 45 vacancies for unmarried men. The selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by a maximum of 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and willingness of candidates.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification, Eligibility

The Branch/ Cadre is SSC X (IT) in the Executive Branch. The candidates should have a degree in BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Engg. / IT, M.Sc (Computer / IT), MCA, M.Tech (Computer Science / IT). The applicant should be born between 02 Jan 1997 and 01 Jul 2002.

Medical standards/ Relaxation in Height and Weight, Tatoo, Pay & Allowances/ Group Insurance & Gratuity/ Leave Entitlements/ Tenure of Commission/ Duties of Officers. Please visit the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for information. Their SSB interviews will be tentatively scheduled from Aug 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata. Change of SSB Centre for an interview is not permissible under any circumstances.