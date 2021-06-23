Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 50 Posts Of SSC Officer

The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Short Service Commission Officers. As per the official notification released by the Indian Navy, the Indian Navy SSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of SSC officers. Interested candidates who are eligible may apply for the post online. Read on to know more about the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 for SSC Officers

As per the notification, the Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacancies of SSC officers, as part of the Indian Navy SSC Recruitment. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the said position can apply online directly on the Indian Navy website at - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en. It should be noted that candidates will have to register their accounts on the website before they can proceed with the application process.

The candidates who are selected for the Indian Navy SSC officer post will undergo an extended naval orientation course that will start from January 2022 at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala. The selected candidates will undergo training for two different posts - General Service (Executive) and Hydrography. The Indian Navy application last date is on June 26, so interested candidates must make sure they apply for the Indian Navy Vacancy online before the last date. Interested candidates can check out more details from the official notification given here.

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility

The Indian Navy SSC recruitment drive has invited applications from unmarried men only.

Only candidates who were born between January 2, 1997, and July 1, 2002, are eligible to apply for the posts.

Academic Requirements - Candidates who have a BE/BTech graduation or a post-graduation degree with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent GCPA from a recognised university. Students who are currently in the final year of their exams are also eligible for applying for the posts of Indian Navy SSC officers.

As per the official notification, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in their qualifying degree till the 5th semester. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of their selection process via email/SMS. The SSC interviews will be conducted tentatively from July 21 at Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal. The final selection list will be released on the basis of the SSC interviews. Candidates who have been approved in the SSC interview and pass their medical exam will be selected for further training.

