Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 350 Sailor Posts, Check Details Here

Indian Navy has invited applications for Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) posts. This drive aims to fill 350 vacancies. The application process will start on Monday, July 19 and last date to apply for the same is July 13, 2021. Candidates will have to appear for preliminary examination, physical fitness test and will have to meet medical standards. Candidates who did their matriculation are eligible to apply.

Job Specifications

The chef will have to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

The steward would be required to serve food in the officers' messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement.

The hygienist will be required to clean the washroom, shower spaces, and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirements

Education Qualification and age limit

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Candidate's birthday should fall between 01 Apr 2001 to 30 Sep 2004 (Both dates inclusive)

Selection process

Written exam: Candidates will be shortlisted for written exam on the basis of marks that they obtained in class 10th.The question paper is expected to be bilingual and to comprise of two sections namely Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge. Syllabus for the same is available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Exam duration will be 30 minutes and all candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Physical Fitness Test: Candidates must note that qualifying in Physical Fitness Test is mandatory for selection. The test will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats, and 10 Push-ups. It is being expected that 450 candidates will be called for medical examination at INS Chilka.

Medical Standards: Medical examination will be conducted by authorized military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry. The minimum height required is 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate with minimum chest expansion of 5 cms. The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

How to apply